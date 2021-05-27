Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sports Headlines for Thursday

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Edman hit two home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 to avoid a three-game sweep. Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth to make it 2-0. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five. John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching scoreless ball into the sixth. Manager Mike Shildt got ejected by third-base umpire Joe West in the seventh. The Cardinals also denied White Sox skipper Tony La Russa a sweep in his first series managing against St. Louis, the franchise the Hall of Famer guided to two World Series championships from 1996 to 2011.

hutchpost.com
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#New York Islanders#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Playoff Games#Team Sports#Star Sports#Boston Sports#Sports History#First Row Sports#Sports Headlines#Mid America#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#The Chicago White Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Kansas City Royals#Ncaa Tournament#Jayhawks#Iowa State#Tcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBQuad-Cities Times

Cardinals off to usual fast start, with Edman setting the pace

The Cardinals’ .600 start, 21-14 through 35 games and the best record in the National League, is not all that unusual for them in the past 14 seasons. Not since 2007, when they were 15-20 after 35 games, have the Cardinals been under .500 at this stage of their season.
MLBsemoball.com

Cardinal review: Lineup adjustment, Martinez results in Redbird resurgence

The St. Louis Cardinals have started to play pretty consistent baseball since April 23 and are four games above .500 at 16-12, only one game behind National League Central Division-leading Milwaukee, who sits at 17-11. A big reason as to why St. Louis has turned around its fortunes has been...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Flaherty, bullpen shine in 2-0 win as Cardinals take series from Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals had made it a lot easier on staff ace Jack Flaherty by scoring 54 runs for him while he was in the game during his first seven starts, six of which were victories. Flaherty saw the other side of this coin for the first time this season Thursday but his performance was unaffected by the fact the Cardinals scored only one run for him in his six innings.
MLBchatsports.com

St Louis Cardinals: Tommy Edman among MLB hit leaders

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Tommy Edman #19 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) When the St Louis Cardinals declined Kolten Wong’s club option, thus allowing him to sign...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scores in win Friday

Edman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the 5-0 win over the Rockies on Friday. Edman singled and later scored in the fifth inning Friday. He also drew the Cardinals' only walk in the game. The leadoff man has reached safely in 14 of his last 15 games. In 146 plate appearances, the 26-year-old is slashing .299/.356/.418 and leads his team with 40 hits.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Nolan Arenado, Harrison Bader bombs lead Cardinals over Mets

May 4 (UPI) -- Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader each homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets and push their win streak to five-consecutive games. Arenado went 1 for 3 with three RBIs in the 6-5 win Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Veteran...
MLBArkansas Online

Flaherty finds rare success in Milwaukee, now 7-0

MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty put his frustrating history at Milwaukee's American Family Field behind him. These days, Flaherty is finding a way to win just about anywhere. Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Goldschmidt, O'Neill homers in 11th power Cardinals to 6-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Any offense the Cardinals generated Tuesday night for the first 10 innings happened almost strictly in the infield and that generally doesn’t win you many games no matter how well you pitch. Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim held the Milwaukee Brewers to one run over 5 1/3 innings and...
MLBViva El Birdos

Cards Walk 12 Batters in 5-4 loss to Padres

The Cardinals began a series on Friday night with a Padres team that has been hit heavily by the coronavirus, starting Johan Oviedo against Joe Musgrove for San Diego. Both pitchers got into trouble a few times by walking batters, but Musgrove was able to work out of the jams while Oviedo was pulled after walking five and hitting a batter in two-plus innings. Unfortunately, the Cardinals bullpen didn’t fare much better, as Cards pitchers combined for twelve walks and three hit batters (Something to note though is that the HBP in the seventh was an egregiously bad call by the umpiring crew and should have been a foul ball). The Cardinals’ offense also left nineteen runners on base, making it a pretty tough game all-around for the Redbirds, despite home runs from Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado.
MLBNBC Sports

This Manny Machado slide may give Pedroia, Red Sox flashbacks

If Dustin Pedroia caught Sunday's game between the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, he might have felt some type of way after the fourth inning. That's when Padres third baseman Manny Machado, running from first base to second base on a ground ball, took out Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman with a late slide in the middle of the base path to try to break up a double play.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Wind Surge loses to Springfield 6-2 Thursday

WICHITA– The Wind Surge offense struggled to get runs across the plate Thursday, as they dropped the third installment of the six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals, 6-2. After only four hits Wednesday, the Cardinals matched that total in the first inning. Chris Vallimont would allow four hits and two...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Rays beat Royals Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows homered and had four RBIs, Shane McClanahan went five scoreless innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Thursday. Tampa Bay has won two straight after Kansas City stopped the Rays’ 11-game winning streak in the series opener Tuesday...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Indians Game 1 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Indians Game 1 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Game One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians will be held at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Blue Jays are 3-7 in their last 10 games this season. Toronto has won the first meeting with the Indians to a score of 11-2. Randal Grichuk made the first point in the 2nd inning of the game. The winning point was made by Lourdes Gurriel in the 6th inning. The Blue Jay delivered 11 runs, 15, hits, and 11 RBIs in the game. The team ranks 4th in the AL East standings with a record of 26-24.
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Mahomes ahead of schedule at voluntary workouts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been “full-go” during the first week of voluntary workouts, three months after surgery for turf toe and a full month ahead of the original schedule. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes has been “doing everything” while players worked out in shorts at the team’s facility near Arrowhead Stadium. Players aren’t allowed to wear pads or hit, but the very fact that Mahomes is back on the practice field bodes well for his availability for next month’s mandatory minicamp.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays win game, series vs Cleveland

The Blue Jays continued their road series in Cleveland in the first game of a double header on Sunday afternoon, looking for their second straight series win. RHP Ross Stripling (TOR) vs RHP Aaron Civale (CLE) Stripling’s overall season stats are underwhelming, however he was coming off of his best...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#969Boston Red Sox#970Houston Astros

The Boston Red Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon in the opener of their four-game series from Minute Maid Park in Houston. The two teams are yet to face off this year and didn’t see any of each other in 2020, so this will mark the first time since 2019 that these two World Series contenders will face off. The Red Sox come in off a postponed game in their series finale against the Marlins on Sunday but have won three in a row and are 7-3 in their last ten games. If it wasn’t for the Rays putting together one of the best runs in recent MLB history, the Red Sox would still be atop the division and still only are one game behind Tampa Bay and San Diego for having the best record in baseball. For Houston, they haven’t won any of their last three series outright, but are still in second place in the AL West and are only two games behind Oakland. 4-6 in their last ten games isn’t promising, but it’ll be a great opportunity to continue to test their lineup with some of the best that MLB has to offer. Which team will start off mid-week with a bang on Memorial Day?
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Alex Cora, leading Red Sox into a promising future, answers for his past in Houston

Since the start of his second tenure as manager of the Boston Red Sox, Alex Cora has been open about the suspension that ended his first stint before the 2020 season. He doesn't flinch at questions about him being identified as a key offender in one of the game's most infamous cheating scandals during his former job as bench coach of the Houston Astros. He doesn't lash out at the notion he may have to answer those questions forever.
MLBlite987whop.com

MLB Roundup

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 at Dodger Stadium. Jack Flaherty pitched five innings but left due to tightness in his side. Justin Williams and Tyler O’Neill homered for the Cardinals. St. Louis has lost two straight. The series continues tonight. Javier Baez homered twice...