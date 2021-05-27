Sports Headlines for Thursday

The Boston Red Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon in the opener of their four-game series from Minute Maid Park in Houston. The two teams are yet to face off this year and didn’t see any of each other in 2020, so this will mark the first time since 2019 that these two World Series contenders will face off. The Red Sox come in off a postponed game in their series finale against the Marlins on Sunday but have won three in a row and are 7-3 in their last ten games. If it wasn’t for the Rays putting together one of the best runs in recent MLB history, the Red Sox would still be atop the division and still only are one game behind Tampa Bay and San Diego for having the best record in baseball. For Houston, they haven’t won any of their last three series outright, but are still in second place in the AL West and are only two games behind Oakland. 4-6 in their last ten games isn’t promising, but it’ll be a great opportunity to continue to test their lineup with some of the best that MLB has to offer. Which team will start off mid-week with a bang on Memorial Day?