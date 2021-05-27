Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

52-Year-Old Man Charged For Murder Collared, Apprehended With Help Of Police Dog

By Brian Yalung
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 52-year-old man said to be behind the death of a 71-year-old woman in the Chakan area was apprehended by local authorities thanks to the help of a police dog named Jack. The arrest was made within four to five hours after the body of the woman was found on Monday.

www.latintimes.com
Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Police Dog#Pune#Police Custody#Leading Man#Judicial Custody#Police Commissioner#Under Investigation#Authorities#Imprisonment#Deputy Commissioner#Kurkundi Village#Inspector Anil Devade#Pimpri Chinchwad Police#Khed Taluka#Chakan#House Trespass#Zone 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Laurel County, KYwtloam.com

Man Rams Police Cruiser Charged With Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards along with other detectives and deputies arrested four people this week while searching for 49-year-old Stacy Savage, a non-compliant sex offender. When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. Deputies say Savage took off steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it. Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Three passengers in Savage’s car, 30-year-old Christina Cassise, 43-year-old Tracie Johnson and 23-year-old Staci Savage were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well. They were all lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Conyers, GAOn Common Ground News

Rockdale Sheriff’s Office upgrades charges to murder in hammer attack of 58-year-old man who died from injuries

Rockdale County Sheriff’s investigators have upgraded the charges against a suspect accused of brutally attacking a 58-year-old Conyers man with a hammer. Roy B. Dees, 32, who was originally charged with Aggravated Battery, is now facing Murder charges, the Sheriff’s Office said today (May 24). Dees’ charges were upgraded after Jimmy Vance died on May 21 following a series of complications from the head injuries.
Kansas City, MOnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kansas City police open homicide case after missing 52-year-old found dead

May 19—Kansas City police on Tuesday opened a new homicide investigation after finding the dead body of a 52-year-old Kansas City man who disappeared last week under suspicious circumstances. The body of Gilberto D. Gutierrez was found by police around 10:45 a.m. Monday after officers were dispatched to the intersection...
Violent CrimesKITV.com

Puna man charged after attacking 62-year-old father with machete, police say

A 30-year-old Puna man was charged after he allegedly attacked his 62-year-old father with a machete. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Puna police were called to a report of a man who was injured at a nearby business. When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple lacerations to his arms, hands and head. The man told police that his son, Jason Wayne Benkosky, attacked him with a machete. He was then transported to Hilo Medical center in serious condition.
Vallejo, CAVacaville Reporter

Vallejo man sentenced to 52 years to life for 2018 attempted murder

A 46-year-old Vallejo man will serve 52 years to life in prison for attempting to kill a witness to a 2018 murder that he allegedly committed. Convicted of shooting and wounding Teiquon Cortez, 30, in March 2020, Costello Blackwell heard Judge Jeffrey C. Kauffman hand down the prison term May 17 in Department 1 in the Justice Center in Fairfield.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Kansas City police seek help finding missing, endangered 43-year-old man

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help finding a 43-year-old missing and endangered man last seen Wednesday night. Brent Irvin, of Kansas City, was last seen shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Northwest Vivion Road and North Mulberry Drive, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement. Police say Irvin is suicidal and in need of immediate evaluation at a mental health care facility.
Ceres, CAmynewsla.com

25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility Apprehended in Ceres

A 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton was apprehended Thursday. Erick Mendiola was found at a residence in the Stanislaus County community of Ceres at about 10:50 a.m., then was taken to the Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp, CDCR officials said.
Ramsey County, MNpresspubs.com

Murder charges filed against Mounds View man in 11-year-old homicide case

SAINT PAUL — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Mounds View resident Nicholas Firkus on May 20 with one count of intentional murder in the second degree in connection with the April 25, 2010 shooting death of his wife Heidi inside their Saint Paul home. At the time, Firkus maintained that his wife was shot by a burglar during a break-in of the couple’s Saint Paul home.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Cop Kills 52-Year-Old Woman In Heated Dispute

A police officer shot and killed a lady with whom he was having a heated fight. Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan, who appeared to be drunk and was dressed in civilian clothing, took a gun from a bag and held it behind his back. He lurches unsteadily towards a woman named Lilibeth Valdez, who is in a store buying cigarettes.
Saint Peter, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Charges: Man impregnated 15-year-old

ST. PETER — A 22-year-old St. Peter man is facing felony charges after allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl. Police were notified after Pedro Hernandez Reynoso and the girl filed an application with Nicollet County for governmental assistance, according to a court complaint. The girl confirmed to an investigator she was...
Millen, GAthemillennews.com

18 Year Old Man Charged With Child Molestation

The Millen Police Department has announced the arrest of eighteen year old Sirus Cayne Young of a Perkins Road address. Young has been charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a child. Detectives with the Millen Police Department conducted multiple interviews with witnesses and the victim, as well as gathering evidence throughout the investigation. […]
Sex Crimesthekashmirpress.com

Police arrest accused on charges of rape in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 1: Police have arrested an accused on charges of rape here in Kashmir capital Srinagar. The associate of the accused is still at large while a hunt has been launched to nab him. Sources said that a Bakarwal family from Chenab Valley registered a compliant at police station...
Akron, OHcleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals ask for public’s help locating 18-year-old Akron man wanted for aggravated murder

Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of an 18-year-old man wanted for aggravated murder. Michael Lloyd Jr. is wanted by the Akron Police Department for his alleged role in an April 6 drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Nepture Avenue, according to a media release from U.S. Marshal Service. Two juveniles were shot; One of the victims, 17-year-old Davieon Frazier, later died at Akron Children’s Hospital.