Akron, OH

University of Akron now offers certification in Esports Business

Paul Krasinic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNJeR_0aDIrxES00
RODNAE Productions/Pexels

The University of Akron (UA) has recently launched a new program that establishes several new certificates in Esports Business, consisting of 12 credits of interdisciplinary certifications.

Gaming has now become a profitable market that leads to the growth of the esports business, and UA responds to this prospective industry directly. The University believes this is the time for new opportunities and a chance of improving skills to compete in the ever-growing industry.

UA is ambitious that graduates of this program will have a chance of becoming a team manager, event coordinator, tournament specialist, sales manager, and other roles related to esports businesses.

Enrolled students can earn certificate by taking these courses beforehand: Esports Event Management and Marketing Principles, and Global Esports Business Management. Students will also get the chance to network with some leading organizations in the industry, such as Esports Engine and Gen.G.

The certification will be available as early as this Fall 2021 semester. The college requires students to see their College of Business adviser before taking the courses and getting the certificate.

“I can confidently say that UA is one of few institutions in the country that can provide a platform where our students can learn about the global esports business landscape while they will have unique opportunities to gain resume, building experience in classes by working with nationally-recognized UA esports programs and UA esports facilities,” said Dr. Seungbum Lee, professor of management at UA’s College of Business.

She concluded: “UA provides an excellent learning environment for fast-growing esports ecosystem for students.”

