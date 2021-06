A barber in Chicago was arrested recently for killing a customer who refused to pay for his haircut. No, really. The Chicago Sun Times is reporting that Deshon Mcadory, 40, of Lombard, was arrested and charged with murder when he shot and killed 31-year-old Christian McDougald at his barbershop Studio 914 on 914 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood last Thursday (May 27). According to the report, Mcadory shot McDougald after the 31-year-old not only refused to pay for the haircut he had just gotten, but also began to argue with other barbers that were in the shop. The dispute was taken outside and while everyone else returned to their stations, Mcadory and McDougald remained and that’s when things took a turn for the worst.