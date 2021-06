ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County family is asking the public for help finding their missing dog, Jett, who went missing after a house fire. Jett's owner, Thomas Ray Jones, said the fire happened May 12 at a house along Hamby Road. Firefighters weren't able to find Jett inside the home but they are confident he's somewhere in the community. Neighbors said they last saw him walking near Flat Rock and Hamby Road.