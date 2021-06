“Whenever a new medical technology is introduced—such as prostatic urethral lift (PUL) for benign prostatic enlargement and lower urinary tract symptoms (BPE/LUTS)—it is important to understand its impact on real-world practice and how it performs outside of a trial or academic setting,” explains Irina Jaeger, MD. “For benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), many technologies come and go, often because a particular technology may not perform as well in the real world as it does in initial reports. PUL is being widely adapted by urologists since it is less invasive than many traditional treatments and because patients experience quick recovery and report a high rate of satisfaction. Still, my colleagues and I wanted to evaluate how this new technology holds up against some of the more invasive treatment options in a real-world setting.”