The Celtics were purged of any and all playmaking in Game 2

To say that the Brooklyn Nets move the ball, as the cliche goes, “like it’s on a string” is to tell a lie. If you watch the Nets swing the ball around the key, you’re not necessarily watching it zip from guard to guard as defenders haplessly try to catch up with the action. The ball might zip around, or at least zip from player to player toward the end of an offensive trip, but it’s not constant nor frenetic. Their approach is much more methodical. It involves patience, incessant dribbling, and a predetermined destination for the ball — at least that’s what it feels like.