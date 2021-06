We all know we should be up and about if we want to maintain our health and increase our chances of living a longer life, but just how important are daily steps anyway? While the famous goal of getting 10,000 steps a day might not be quite what you think, we nonetheless know that getting more steps is better for our bodies in all sorts of ways, which in turn is linked to living longer. What's more, having a higher daily step count shows a linear association with living longer, meaning that the health and longevity boosts we get out of walking...