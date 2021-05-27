Florida's Hall 2021

There are many functions we all attend. Often we are obligated to make appearances. I am reminded of a humorous bit in television's Big Bang Theory. In it, an argument ensues between a logic-driven scientist and a realist. A third character buts in to the frustration and advises the realist to "just tell him it is a non-optional social convention." The reaction is a "why didn't you say that to begin with" acceptance of the premise and end of the argument. There are some things you do because it is what we do.