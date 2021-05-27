Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine Turnpike expects Memorial Day traffic to approach pre-pandemic levels

By Jessica Piper
Bangor Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine Turnpike traffic is expected to nearly return to pre-pandemic levels this Memorial Day weekend as high vaccination rates and waning COVID-19 cases spur travel across Maine and the region. The Maine Turnpike Authority expects traffic this weekend to be up 76 percent compared with last year, when Maine was...

bangordailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Memorial Day Weekend#Health Officials#State Officials#Americans#New Englanders#Maine Turnpike Traffic#Pre Pandemic Levels#Aaa Projects#Capacity Limits#Travelers#Retail Establishments#Restaurants#Vaccination Rates#Transaction Numbers#Covid 19 Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TrafficPosted by
Axios

Twin Cities freeway traffic nears pre-pandemic levels

Heading back to work after Memorial Day? The commute might remind you of the days of 2019. Driving the news: Traffic in the Twin Cities is back to within 10-15% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Afternoon traffic volumes are higher than mornings. Flashback: Freeway traffic...
Maine Statewgan.com

Highway traffic up this Memorial Day weekend in Maine despite poor weather

The Maine Turnpike Authority says it saw a dramatic spike in traffic this past holiday weekend compared to Memorial Day of 2020. Preliminary numbers released Tuesday by the MTA show there were about 940,000 transactions on the Maine Turnpike for the period running Friday through Monday. That’s a 66.5% increase compared to 2020 when the pandemic put a halt to many travel plans.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Air travel in US back up to 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels over Memorial Day weekend

Air travel in the United States was back up to 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels over Memorial Day weekend.The number of Americans flying for the holiday surged massively, according to data released by the Transportation Security Administration, which is in charge over travel security in the US.A total of 7.1m people went through airport security checkpoints from Friday to Monday, , TSA data showed.Friday was the busiest day of air travel since the pandemic started, with 1.96m people passing through TSA checkpoints.And on Monday another 1.9m people were recorded going through security.Air travel for the 2021 memorial Day...
Mukilteo, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Number of visitors nears pre-pandemic levels

Although Whidbey Island tourism hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, it is getting close. The Mukilteo-Clinton ferry reported 62,239 riders over Memorial Day weekend this year from May 27-31, according to preliminary data from Washington State Ferries. There were 66,895 ferry riders over Memorial Day weekend in 2019. The Coupeville-Port Townsend...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dangerous COVID-19 Variant Could Cause Outbreaks in These States

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamped down in America thanks to vaccinations—but in states where not enough people have been vaccinated, it can still be extremely dangerous. In fact, there could be another surge, because a new variant, dubbed Delta, and originating from India, is more transmissible and soon to be the most dominant. "I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination—particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low—there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant," former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on to see which states may be responsible for the next outbreak, because less than half the adults living there have been vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Le Sueur, MNthelandonline.com

Little change in area vaccination rates

While new coronavirus virus cases remained in the single digits in the region Sunday, vaccinate rates also remain relatively stagnant. There were nine new virus cases in The Free Press coverage area reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday. That is the highest number since May 28, which was the last day regional cases were in the double digits.
Public HealthPosted by
Q 96.1

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported that 73.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 9,664 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.
Scienceccenterdispatch.com

North Dakota health officials warn of toxic blue-green algae

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department is warning residents to avoid blue-green algae that can develop in bodies of water. Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that’s also known as cyanobacteria. People and animals who ingest affected water can get sick and even die. There’s no known antidote for toxins blue-green algae can produce.
Public Healthq107.com

New Brunswick reports one death, 7 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick reported the death of a person over the age of 90 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) due to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the province to 45. The province also announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on June 12. Of the new...
BusinessWilkes Journal Patriot

Business confidence back to pre-pandemic level

The seventh annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast found nearly 80% of respondents polled are confident or very confident in business growth over the next 12 months, a 9% increase since September 2020 and similar to pre-pandemic levels. Of states in which the survey was conducted, California had the...
Butler, PAwbut.com

Expect Lots Of Traffic Friday – Main Street To Close

Main Street in downtown Butler is expected to close for a few hours on Friday for the Jeep event. Starting at 3pm Friday (6/11/21), Main Street will be closed to thru traffic and isn’t expected to reopen until at least 10pm. So, you’ll need to find another route around downtown during that time.
wgan.com

Plastic bag ban in effect July 1st

A statewide ban on plastic bags is going into effect on July 1. Our CBS 13 news partners report that, for those who don’t have any on hand, you’ll have pay at least $0.05 for a paper bag or a reusable bag made of plastic. Some are supportive of the ban on single-use plastic bags. but, like anything else, there are pros and cons to the law. Serena Merrill works for Instacart, which says it charges people if there’s a local or state law on the books, like in Portland.