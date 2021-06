SALISBURY — Salisbury High School is going to celebrate some exceptional wins in an exceptional year with a parade for its state champions on Saturday. The school will honor its 2AA state football champions and 1A/2A state swimming champions Emily and Katie Knorr during the parade. The procession will start at 9 a.m. at the Wallace and Graham law offices on Main Street, across the street from the Wallace Educational Forum, and end at the school.