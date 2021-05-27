Cancel
Premier League

Timo Werner insists no regrets over Chelsea move

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea striker Timo Werner insists he has no regrets over his move to Stamford Bridge. Werner has struggled for consistency since joining last summer from RB Leipzig. But he insisted on Sport1: "The bottom line is that I'm not dissatisfied. If someone had said to me before the season, 'You are in double digits for goals and assists, you will be in the top four, in the FA Cup final and in the Champions League final, I would have signed for it immediately."

Timo Werner
#Rb Leipzig#Dfb#Goal Line#Stamford Bridge#Rb Leipzig#Dfb#Sport1#Consistency#Bottom Line#Double Digits#Werner Insists
