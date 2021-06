The stakes are high in the matchup between Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach. The home team is chasing 15th place, which allows them to stay in Bundesliga and avoid the playoffs. On the other side, Monch wants to seal the 7th spot, which is the last one that leads into European competition. A win is a must for both clubs here, and they need to collect all three points, otherwise, they won’t have any chances in fulfilling the original goals.