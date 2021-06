Arsenal will miss the services of Hector Bellerin and David Luiz when they take on Crystal Palace tonight. Palace welcome Arsenal at Selhurst Park in the Premier League's matchday 37. The Gunners will be without Bellerin who sustained a bruising to the bone in the lower leg during their 1-0 victory over Chelsea. According to the medical team, the Spaniard will continue with the assessment ahead of the final Premier League game on Sunday against Brighton.