Trying to track the real vaccination rate

SALEM — Eastern Oregon lawmakers are seeking data that has long remained out of Umatilla County’s grasp in a move to correct the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate. In a letter to Gov. Kate Brown’s office last week, lawmakers noted many Umatilla County residents have been vaccinated by Washington health care providers and veteran health services in Walla Walla. Others were vaccinated on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation at mass vaccine clinics with the Oregon National Guard, which reports its data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials say.