One of the more intriguing players in the Detroit Tigers minor league system is Kerry Carpenter of the Erie SeaWolves. It is fairly common for 19th round draft picks to fly under the radar, receive little fanfare, and avoid prospect coverage from most outlets. Sometimes, however, they play their way into prospect status, and one such player in the Detroit Tigers’ system who is on the verge of doing so is Erie SeaWolves outfielder Kerry Carpenter. I had a chance to catch up with Carpenter and one of his collegiate coaches to talk about his journey and his player development.