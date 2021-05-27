Naomi Osaka Chooses Her Mental Health Over Answering Questions at the French Open
Naomi Osaka, the number two ranked women’s tennis player in the world, will be competing in this year’s French Open tournament under one very specific condition. Osaka wrote in a statement on her Instagram page that she would not be taking any questions from the press or sitting down for the usual post-match press conferences that have become a staple of the big tournaments. Osaka’s reasoning is simple, she writes, “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”jezebel.com