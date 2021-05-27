Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Chooses Her Mental Health Over Answering Questions at the French Open

By Shannon Melero
Jezebel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka, the number two ranked women’s tennis player in the world, will be competing in this year’s French Open tournament under one very specific condition. Osaka wrote in a statement on her Instagram page that she would not be taking any questions from the press or sitting down for the usual post-match press conferences that have become a staple of the big tournaments. Osaka’s reasoning is simple, she writes, “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”

jezebel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Issues Women#Press Conferences#Seattle Seahawks#Superbowl Xliv#Press Questions#Message#Real Life Issues#Athletes#Racism#People#Rings#Videos#Poison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Naomi Osaka could be kicked out of French Open over media boycott

Naomi Osaka has been warned she faces being thrown out of the French Open should she continue her media boycott. The four-time grand slam champion announced on social media ahead of the tournament that she would not be doing any press at Roland Garros, citing mental health reasons. It has...
Tennisfoxwilmington.com

Naomi Osaka’s sister gave insight to tennis star’s mental health before decision to withdraw from French Open

Naomi Osaka’s sister opened up about the tennis star’s decision to avoid the media at the French Open on Sunday before the decision to opt out of the tournament was made. Mari Osaka wrote a lengthy post on Reddit explaining that her sister was upset after her first-round loss in Rome at the Italian Open, and the notion she was bad on clay courts was getting to her. Mari Osaka explained that the strategy her sister took to cope with criticism was to block everything and everybody out.
TennisPosted by
Madison365

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after choosing to avoid media

(CNN) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka said Monday she is withdrawing from the French Open after refusing to speak to the media at the grand slam. The four-time major winner posted a statement on Twitter saying she was pulling out so that “everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” adding that she would “take some time away from the court.”
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

French Open should have told Naomi Osaka to STAY at home if she wants to boycott the media and 'protect her mental health' says Fox Sports' Rob Parker

Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 after she skipped the news conference for 'mental health' reasons following her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday. The star was blasted by sports reporters including Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker who said the French Open should just tell Osaka not to show up for the tournament if she could not face answering questions.
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka fined $15K for not speaking after her French Open win

Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by the French Open tournament referee for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round victory — and threatened with stiffer penalties if she continues to avoid her media obligations. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after skipping the trip last time, turning in a mistake-filled...
TennisNew York Post

Venus Williams has perfect response to Naomi Osaka French Open drama

Many tennis pros have had interesting reactions to Naomi Osaka’s decision to pull out of the French Open, but Venus Williams’ might take the cake. The 40-year-old was at a press conference coming off a first-round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros, and was asked how she coped with speaking to the media throughout her career. Osaka was originally fined for skipping her first post-match presser, and ended up withdrawing for the tournament as attention over her media boycott intensified.
Tennisthebronxfreepress.com

Center Court

That’s the call of a line referee when the tennis ball lands outside an opponent’s designated service box. This week, the cry came when Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam champion and number two ranked female tennis player in the world, refused to participate in a mandatory post-match news conference at the French Open. Tournament officials threatened to expel Osaka. All four Grand Slam tournament organizers went further, threatening more substantial fines and suspension from future competitions should she continue to refuse to speak to the media.
TennisAllentown Morning Call

Faith & Values: I stand with Naomi Osaka

If you’ve ever cared for someone suffering from mental illness, Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open probably made your breath catch. You understand the anguish behind the decision. Certainly, you want to reach across the miles to pat her on the back for her bravery in drawing attention to a subject others prefer to ignore.
Tennisoverpassesforamerica.com

Naomi Osaka and the Rights of Professional Athletes

Photograph by Julian Finney / Getty Last month, Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked ladies’s tennis participant in the world, introduced that she wouldn’t communicate to the press throughout the French Open. The referee fined her fifteen thousand {dollars}, and the leaders of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments threatened her with harsher penalties. In response, Osaka dropped out. Her withdrawal has introduced additional consideration to the energy dynamics of skilled sports activities, the place rich league bosses, the media, and followers exert super stress on gamers. Louisa Thomas joins Dorothy Wickenden to debate how athletes are utilizing their fame and visibility to reshape skilled sports activities.
Tennisopoyi.com

Treated Naomi Osaka with care and respect, say French Open chiefs

Naomi Osaka had refused to attend mandatory press conference, she was fined $15,00. "I think we really cared for her. We really tried to engage": French Tennis Federation director-general. "We took care of her since she withdrew from the tournament," Amelie Oudea-Castera said. French Open chiefs insisted Sunday that they...