Mammoth Mountain Ending Ski Season on Memorial Day

By Ian Wood
Unofficial Networks
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a challenging season with multiple obstacles at Mammoth Mountain in California, the mountain announced they would be shutting down their ski operations on Memorial Day. The mountain faced many challenges this year, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced California to create some of the strongest ski resorts restrictions in the country, snowfall was well below average(only 244 inches overall at the base and 294 inches at the summit), and a drought-filled Spring caused the resort to close much earlier than usual. In some seasons, Mammoth can make it to late June, July, and even August. With a lack of snowfall, a summer run for this season wasn’t meant to be.

unofficialnetworks.com
