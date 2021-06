Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) and Kyle Larson dominated the Drydene 400 as Alex Bowman and his pit crew captured the NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover International Speedway. Kyle Larson spent most of the race as the leader. He took his first lead Sunday afternoon on lap 38. He would spend 263 of the 400 lap race as the leader. Kyle scored the win in the first and second stages of the race. Kyle does have a win in 2021 (Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3/7/21). However, he has been the dominant car or in position to win at other races this season without closing the deal. That would be the case again at Dover.