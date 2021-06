You do your best to live lightly on the planet, but some greenhouse gas emissions are inevitable. When you have already become as energy-efficient as you can, and the energy you use is as sustainable as you can get it, you turn to carbon offsets. The final step in the hierarchy towards achieving net-zero energy, carbon offsets are still among the least understood environmental strategies. This confusing, often overrated approach can be a valuable tool for shrinking your carbon footprint. But only if you learn how to use it properly.