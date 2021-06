News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If your Huntsville home has a basement, you should consider it a real asset rather than worrying about having an additional space to take care of. Too many homeowners see basements as a liability because they can cause issues if they are not properly maintained. However, you need to look at the flipside of the coin and consider how much of an asset they can be if they are looked after. In fact, you can turn your basement into an incredible entertainment space in your own home if you ensure it is in good shape.