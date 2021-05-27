Ryan Reynolds addresses his “lifelong” battle with anxiety: “I know I’m not alone”

Ryan Reynolds has opened up on why he is such an ardent activist on mental health. Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He Is So Outspoken On Mental Health. The Hollywood actor may be known for his star-studded movie roles, but not much is said about his community activism. While mental health has always been seen as a bit of a taboo, the actor revealed that being a father has inspired him to tackle such causes. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan stated how his daughters have influenced his approach to mental health.