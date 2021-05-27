Grading the Flyers’ call-ups and debuts

We’re bringing this to a close, folks! Over the last little bit, we broke down the performances of the Flyers players by position and handed out some grades, but we haven’t gotten to everyone just yet. The Flyers had a handful of prospects who either made their debuts this season or were called up from the Phantoms, and don’t really fit neatly into any of our earlier categories of “guy who played a role in one distinct section of the lineup for a significant period of time.” And we’d hate to see any of them left out, so we’re here to hand out some grades for them and talk about, well, why it matters. Let’s get into it!