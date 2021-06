MILWAUKEE — James Harden will not play in Game 4 of the Nets’ second-round series against the Bucks on Sunday, but veteran forward Jeff Green might be available. Nets head coach Steve Nash listed Green as “questionable” for Game 4, a significant upgrade after his status had not budged since his first-round injury. Green strained the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 2 of the Nets’ opening playoff series against the Boston Celtics. He described the injury as “almost like having a really, really bad sprained ankle, but on the bottom of your foot,” and said cutting, planting and exploding were hurdles he needed to cross.