KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pets of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Let me tell you ‘bout my best friend. Axle and Roxie are best friends, and they want to come home with YOU! This bonded pair of lab mixes came into HSPPR as strays, and no owner ever came to claim them. So now, Axle and Roxie are looking to stay together for the rest of their lives – at your house! These guys have plenty of energy, and it will take a busy family to keep up with their antics. But they can sit for treats (especially hot dogs!), and they would love to learn more manners with your guidance. If you have room in your home and heart for not one but two feisty labs, come visit with Axle and Roxie for yourself today! Their adoption fee is $200 for both dogs. Each dog will receive a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and they are already spayed and neutered.