Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dexter Season 9 Trailer Introduces Jim Lindsay

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are starting to get a sense of how this next season of the serial killer show will turn out with a Dexter season 9 trailer dropping. The show is making a somewhat unexpected return for another season after having seemed to wrap things up almost a decade ago. But this new season will have a totally different tone to it will have the titular character in a new setting with a new alias. That’s definitely the sense from this first trailer.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clancy Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Jim Caldwell#Out For Season#Serial#D E X T E R#Showtime#Native American#Trailer#Alias#Miami#Upstate New York#Main Street#Home#Knives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesmanofmany.com

New Name, Same Killer: First Trailer for ‘Dexter’ Reboot Brings Back Bloodlust

A leopard doesn’t change his spots. The first trailer for the long-awaited reboot of the Showtime classic Dexter has finally been revealed and despite a change of name and scenery, it’s more of the same. Titled ‘Around Time’, the Dexter reboot sees the conflicted serial killer/forensic investigator Dexter Morgan living in a quiet town under the name Jim Lindsay. But it isn’t long before we see Dexter up to his old antics.
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Showtime’s latest Dexter trailer reveals serial killer’s new alias

Showtime is reviving one of its hit shows, Dexter, with a limited series that will give fans a proper conclusion to the story we first saw years ago. In its latest teaser trailer for the mini-series, viewers are introduced to Jim Linsday, a seemingly normal and congenial man who gets along well with his neighbors in some small snow-covered town. That man, of course, is the fugitive serial killer Dexter Morgan.
TV Seriesu92slc.com

‘Dave’ Season 2 Trailer Released

‘Dave’ Season 2 Trailer Released The trailer for the second season of the FX series Dave has been released. When we last saw Dave he had landed a record deal, and in the season 2 trailer, we find Dave adjusting to single life and hobnobbing with celebrities. Dave will connect with stars like Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more this season. The second season of Dave starts June 16. Are you a fan of Dave?
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “Bosch” Final Season

Amazon Prime has released the official full trailer for the seventh and final season of their longest-running original series “Bosch”. Well-reviewed and a consistent performer, the new season sees Titus Welliver’s Detective Harry Bosch on one last case involving multiple murders which leads them against a powerful Latina woman who may have a connection with the highly charged, politically sensitive case.
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

The Good Fight Season 5 Trailer and Key Art!

Paramount+ (try it free for 7 days), the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official The Good Fight Season 5 trailer and key art. You can watch The Good Fight Season 5 trailer using the player below and you’ll find the key art underneath!. Season 5 of the critically-acclaimed...
TV SeriesWUSA

Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess Compare 'Home Before Dark' Season 2 to 'The Goonies' (Exclusive)

A new case awaits on Home Before Dark. In the second season, which dropped its first episode Friday on Apple TV+, amateur investigator Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) and her journalist father, Matthew (Jim Sturgess), go up against a powerful and influential corporation when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm. With the health of her family and Erie Harbor threatened, Hilde and Matthew hit the streets to find the truth and force those responsible to finally get justice.
TV Seriestechnonu.com

First trailer for the second season of ‘The Witcher’

Do you want to see the second season of The witcher? I bet so. Although the first was quite disappointing, no one can deny the potential to the franchise created by Andrzej Sapkowski and exploited by CD Projekt for the enjoyment of role-players from around the world. For the record...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9: Don’t expect a Julie Benz appearance in any form

At this point, we’re still waiting to see who from seasons past will be a part of Dexter season 9 — after all, there will be surprises!. Yet, one thing you can not expect is an appearance from former cast member Julie Benz, who played Dexter Morgan’s “love interest” Rita through the first four seasons. We put this in quotes mostly because so much of this relationship was a cover for him to hide the truth about himself — she allowed him to look normal while he continued to be a serial killer behind the scenes.
TV Seriesava360.com

Evil Gets Haunting New Trailer For Season 2

The Paramount+ streaming service has released a haunting new trailer for Evil Season 2, the supernatural drama series co-created by writing team and couple Robert King and Michelle King (The Good Fight). Renewed for a second season way back in October 2019, the show weathered pandemic delays and will finally be coming back on June 20, jumping to the streaming service from CBS, where Season 1 aired.
TV & Videossideshow.com

Pennyworth Season 2 Trailer, Bloodshot Sequel, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. Pennyworth Season 2 Trailer. EPIX has released...
TV Seriesnetflixjunkie.com

The Gift season 3 trailer dropped, coming this June

Netflix shared the official trailer for The Gift season 3, which will be on the streaming platform in June 2021. The Gift is a Netflix Original Turkish psychological drama that tells of the supernatural adventures of Atiye. She lives happily with her family in İstanbul, until something extraordinary happens. An archeologist finds a mysterious symbol in Göbeklitepe, the oldest temple on our planet, which is mystically connected with Atiye. She now tries to search for her own self in the temple. The story is based on a Turkish novel by Şengül Boybaş.
Video GamesSiliconera

Tales of Arise Trailer Introduces Kisara and Dohalim

A new Tales of Arise trailer appeared during the Summer Game Fest June 10, 2021 Kickoff Live, and it introduced Kisara and Dohalim. Both playable characters showed up in the footage. It looked at story segments with both people. It also offered a peek at the two of them in battle. Dohalim wields a staff to attack. Meanwhile, Kisara carried both a mace and shield in the footage.