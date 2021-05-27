Dexter Season 9 Trailer Introduces Jim Lindsay
We are starting to get a sense of how this next season of the serial killer show will turn out with a Dexter season 9 trailer dropping. The show is making a somewhat unexpected return for another season after having seemed to wrap things up almost a decade ago. But this new season will have a totally different tone to it will have the titular character in a new setting with a new alias. That’s definitely the sense from this first trailer.www.giantfreakinrobot.com