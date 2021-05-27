Dexter Season 9 Trailer Introduces Jim Lindsay

At this point, we’re still waiting to see who from seasons past will be a part of Dexter season 9 — after all, there will be surprises!. Yet, one thing you can not expect is an appearance from former cast member Julie Benz, who played Dexter Morgan’s “love interest” Rita through the first four seasons. We put this in quotes mostly because so much of this relationship was a cover for him to hide the truth about himself — she allowed him to look normal while he continued to be a serial killer behind the scenes.