Steelers Podcast: What potential lies in veterans on the edge and an old rookie for the Steelers?

With Ben Roethlisberger seemingly in the twilight of his legendary career, the search seems to be on for his successor. For some reason, many fans don’t feel that Mason Rudolph is a viable candidate. Why is that? Did we jump the gun as Mason Rudolph not being the next Steelers QB? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.