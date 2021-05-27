Cancel
Steelers Podcast: What potential lies in veterans on the edge and an old rookie for the Steelers?

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is plenty of speculation regarding the Steelers Week 1 roster and if all of the 2021 roster is currently affiliated with the team. There are veteran EDGE rushers that could be signed for depth and an intriguing rookie that was signed as an USFA that is older than most. Join BTSC’s Matt Peverell for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

