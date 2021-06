After tonight’s finale, obviously it makes sense to want The Resident season 5 as soon as possible. So when will it actually happen at Fox?. The first thing worth noting here is news from earlier this week, when the show was officially renewed! We know that it came down somewhat to the wire, but the network clearly sees some value still in the drama. We certainly understand that, especially since medical dramas have a good bit of long-term appeal both in the United States and internationally.