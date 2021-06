This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening now, and there are excellent deals to discover on products from Amazon’s home security brands Ring and Blink. So it’s a good time to get started on a DIY security system or even snag a video doorbell. Many of the discounts on Ring and Blink security cameras were live earlier, and have returned — the savings below were verified as of Monday.