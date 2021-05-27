CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Delaying Medical Marijuana Cards; Doctors Not Eager to Prescribe

The Legislature’s marijuana panel heard yesterday that the Department of Health won’t start issuing medical marijuana permits to patients until November 18. The state’s delay in implementing the will of people irks me on principle, but not in practice: I plan to stay healthy and not need medical marijuana, but if...

Medical Marijuana card program coming soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roughly a year after South Dakota voters approved the use of medical marijuana the state Department of Health will release the process on how qualified residents can receive the required medical marijuana card. The card is like a passport to approved medical marijuana use. An...
