If you know me then you will know that I’m all about self love and having peace in my life. If people are distracting me and causing me stress, I disassociate myself really fast, I just do not have time for that! When you get to be a certain age, your tolerance becomes low and you just don’t put up with stuff like you used to. I know I’m that way and my circle has become even smaller. I want positive energy around me and people that put me in a good mood not taking things away that I value and respect.