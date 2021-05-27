Signs You Should Throw Away That Frozen Food

Like many of the favorite foods we love to eat in modern times, sushi is a centuries-old delicacy. With roots in 9th-century Japan, the basics of the traditional dish have changed quite a bit throughout the course of its history. According to Foodicles, the concept of sushi was initially intended as a preservation method, wrapping fermented rice around aged fish. The fish was stored this way for up to a year, with the rice offering a pleasant umami flavor and protecting the fish from unwanted bacteria and flies. It was not until the mid-1700s when nori — edible seaweed in the form of thin, crispy sheets — was invented and eventually used in sushi rolls. Today, sushi is eaten around the world and comes in a wide variety of ingredients, flavor combinations, and heat levels. It has also become more accessible and affordable over the years thanks to innovative techniques and the availability of more domestic and imported ingredients.