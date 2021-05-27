Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Crispy Brown Sugar Bacon Recipe You'll Be Snacking On In Just 10 Minutes

By Susan Olayinka
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there anything better than perfectly crispy bacon? We were hesitant to say yes until we set our eyes on what has to be one of the best combinations ever: bacon and brown sugar. This recipe by Susan Olayinka, who blogs at The Flexible Fridge, promises a tray of crispy brown sugar bacon that's ready in 10 minutes. Susan loves coming up with simple, tantalizing recipes that are "busy-life approved." This one definitely passes the test — it might even take your oven longer to preheat than the total cooking time.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Food Drink#Brown Bread#Cooking Recipes#White Bread#Sliced Bread#Servings#Cook Time#Perfectly Crispy Bacon#Bacon Side#Thin Bacon#Sprinkle Brown Sugar#Bacon Grease#Bacon Cup#Melted Brown Sugar#Blackened Bacon#Turkey Bacon#Transfer Bacon#Brown Sugar Directions#Pancakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Recipesnewspotng.com

You’ll Love Chef Chi’s Baileys Chocolate Cake Recipe

Chef Chi, popularly known as Chioma Rowland is back with another recipe tutorial on her YouTube channel. In this episode of her food vlog, she is sharing her recipe for ‘Baileys Choco Cake’. Watch the vlog below:. The post You’ll Love Chef Chi’s Baileys Chocolate Cake Recipe appeared first on...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Giada De Laurentiis Calls This Recipe A 'Pantry Pasta'

On busy nights where you don't feel like cooking up anything too fancy, a quick and simple pasta dish is a great option for a filling meal. Plus, most pasta dishes don't require a lot of prep time, and you can throw in a few handfuls of veggies to get more vitamins and nutrients. But if you're stuck on what to add to your pasta, Giada De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy, is the perfect place to go to get some ideas.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Petit Gâteau (20-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy, and really delicious this fondant au chocolat or a petit gâteau (which means “small cake” in French) is a chocolate dessert made of a petit chocolate cake with mellow filling and crunchy rind that is traditionally served hot with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on a serving plate.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Bizarre Topping Baskin-Robbins Just Added To Their Menu

Earlier this week, Baskin-Robbins unveiled June's Flavor of the Month. For the muggy heat of late spring and early summer, Baskin-Robbins has prepared a summertime lime flavor. At a glance, the components the company lists on its website are straightforward enough: a green and white citrus swirl with a lemon-lime ribbon threaded throughout.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chewy Sugar Cookie Recipe

With its pop of almond flavor and a delicate glaze, this sugar cookie recipe is sure to be a hit with all the sweettooths. You’ll love how chewy it is, too. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a mixer, cream sugar, butter,...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipesrecipes.net

Oven Bacon Recipe

There’s no need to play with fire when you have this oven bacon recipe. The glorious strips come out perfectly crispy each time minus the mess. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with tin foil (optional, but allows for easy cleanup), and lay out...
Recipesnwestiowa.com

Take 5: What's for dinner one more time, Joanna Gaines?

When the weather turns sunny and warm that means one thing to my taste buds: BLTs. I absolutely love them and associate them almost exclusively with the summer season. I love their simplicity and their downright scrumptiousness. The weather has turned toward summer and therefore I am craving BLTs recently and decided to take my normal sandwich up a notch by checking out what celebrity chefs do to make their BLTs stand out from the crowd.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Hearty Breakfast Casserole

Place potatoes in a 9x13-inch pan. Fry sausage with parsley and onion. Layer meat, eggs and cheese on potatoes. Combine butter, flour, salt and milk. Cook until thick and add sour cream. Pour over casserole. Bake at 350 F for 30-40 minutes. Garnish with fried bacon. This is a delicious...
Recipesfuncheaporfree.com

You Need to Try This Foolproof 10-Minute Mini Quiche Recipe!

Whether you're throwing a brunch party or bridal shower, we've got the perfect idea for you. This crustless mini quiche recipe is so quick and easy to whip up, and it tastes delish!. We love a nice warm breakfast around here, and we also love making dishes that are quick,...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Healthy Beet Hummus Recipe: You Can't Beat This Easy Beet Hummus Recipe for Savory Summer Snacking

Beets are either a love 'em or hate 'em kind of vegetable. We love beets at my house, and this easy beet hummus recipe is one of our favorites. Plus, it's so pretty!. Put the beets in a large pot and cover with water. Put into a preheated 425-degree F oven and cook until tender, about 2 hours. Drain beets well, remove the skin and cut into pieces. Allow to cool at least 1 hour.
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...