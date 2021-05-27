Crispy Brown Sugar Bacon Recipe You'll Be Snacking On In Just 10 Minutes
Is there anything better than perfectly crispy bacon? We were hesitant to say yes until we set our eyes on what has to be one of the best combinations ever: bacon and brown sugar. This recipe by Susan Olayinka, who blogs at The Flexible Fridge, promises a tray of crispy brown sugar bacon that's ready in 10 minutes. Susan loves coming up with simple, tantalizing recipes that are "busy-life approved." This one definitely passes the test — it might even take your oven longer to preheat than the total cooking time.www.mashed.com