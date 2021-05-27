Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

PIF assists in fundraising for Flags Across America for new flagpole

By Staff
cbs4local.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Pay It Forward team is helping Flags Across America fundraise to install a new flagpole that was damaged. “We started approximately about 20 years ago, back then I had a vision of trying to get a flag. This line was available, I thought how neat would it be to have a flagpole around here,” said Tony Lewis President of El Paso Flags Across America. “That vision became a reality, the land was approved.”

cbs4local.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pif#Fundraising#Fundraise#Flagpole#Charity#Pif#Volunteer Donations#Tony Lewis President#Line#Country#Food Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Parades
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society

EL PASO, Texas - In the Humane Society of El Paso’s 32nd Annual K-9 Classic, dogs are 'raising the woof' at Ascarate Lake. Until May 22, participants have the option to walk on a trail of their choosing to raise money for the Humane Society. All the money raised will go toward the replacement of The post Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Thousands Donated To Lady Who Had Blood Dripping From Her Ceiling

After an El Pasoan woman woke up to the horrifying nightmare of blood dripping from her ceiling, people across the country donated money to help her. An El Paso woman has gone viral after people across the country were shocked to hear her story of how she woke up to find blood dripping from her ceiling. The woman, Ana Cardenas, told KTSM she woke up last week to find blood dripping from her ceiling. The blood had dripped from her ceiling fan, which was on, and had been splattered onto her bed, walls, and even her face.
El Paso, TXelpasomatters.org

El Paso continues to make progress on COVID-19, but challenges remain

El Paso has settled into a “new normal” with COVID-19, with a few hundred new cases each week, hospitalizations inching downward and a slowing rate of vaccinations. Because of this, we’re going to suspend our weekly data report after this week. If the current trends continue, the reports would convey little new information each week.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Guiding Star El Paso’s “Baby Freebies” distribution returns Thursday

Guiding Star El Paso, their volunteers and donors, will be distributing their “Baby Freebies” once again this Thursday. Volunteers will distribute free diapers, wipes, and other essentials to local families impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday May 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizers share that all...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
El Paso, TXkeranews.org

UTEP Students Celebrate Commencement On Both Sides Of The Border

Carmen Abril Chávez was bracing herself to attend University of Texas at El Paso commencement without her parents by her side. They live in Juárez and haven’t been able to cross into El Paso for more than a year, due to pandemic travel restrictions. In late March 2020, the U.S....
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Sunday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases, but there were no new deaths. Active infections numbered 1,533, while the death toll remained at 2,590. Hospitalizations due to Covid-related illness in El Paso were at 90 on Sunday, marking the first time since last June that the The post No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

State panel approves designation of Segundo Barrio as historic district

AUSTIN, Texas - A state historical review panel voted unanimously Saturday to support the designation of south El Paso's Segundo Barrio as a historic district. With the vote by the Texas Historical Commission's State Review Board, the proposal for the historic district can advance to the National Park Service for potential inclusion on the National The post State panel approves designation of Segundo Barrio as historic district appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant

EL PASO, Texas -- When Steven Donnelly dropped $500 in cash at a west El Paso Village Inn, he didn't expect to get it back. "As soon as they brought the pie out, I got up and and went to pay and realized 'Holy cow!' I dropped my money!" recalled Donnelly. "I lost my money!" The post Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

El Paso reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

(KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 53 new COVID-19 cases including 6 additional delayed case. El Paso stands at 135,448 cases. Four deaths were reported, the death toll raises to 2,594. Officials say a woman in her 60s, and three women in their 80s all had underlying health...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Donation made to EPCH by businesses run by two El Paso teens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two El Paso brothers who grew their business from the ground up, are giving something back to the Borderland. Drew and Jaime Frank run Kickpin’s in west El Paso. Their store and website are known for selling luxury shoes. The 17 and 18-year-old have even...