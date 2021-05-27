PIF assists in fundraising for Flags Across America for new flagpole

After an El Pasoan woman woke up to the horrifying nightmare of blood dripping from her ceiling, people across the country donated money to help her. An El Paso woman has gone viral after people across the country were shocked to hear her story of how she woke up to find blood dripping from her ceiling. The woman, Ana Cardenas, told KTSM she woke up last week to find blood dripping from her ceiling. The blood had dripped from her ceiling fan, which was on, and had been splattered onto her bed, walls, and even her face.