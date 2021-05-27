Cancel
Trappe, MD

Salon Owner Helps Women With Cancer Look and Feel Their Best

By UM Shore Regional Health
talbotspy.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several years, Kim Hardesty, owner of Salon Inspire, in Trappe, Maryland, was an American Cancer Society (ACS) “Look Good, Feel Better” program volunteer at the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health. When ACS discontinued the program in 2019, Hardesty was determined to continue helping cancer patients going through changes in their appearance due to cancer treatment. In collaboration with the Cancer Center’s Oncology Social Work Coordinator, Patty Plaskon, Hardesty came up with a new program, “Improving Your LOL” (looks and outlook) program, which she provides free of charge in her private salon.

talbotspy.org
