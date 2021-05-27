Cancel
Oconee County, SC

Law enforcement wishes safe weekend for all

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 5 days ago

It's the hope of local law enforcement that the long holiday weekend will be a time of safe and family fun, but keeping in mind the need to avoid unlawful behavior. Much of outdoor Oconee County activity takes place in and around the lakes. The following law agencies and organizations urge everyone to avoid the kinds of unlawful conduct that can lead to citations or even incarceration: the Marine and Environmental Units of the Oconee Sheriff's Office; "FOLKS"—Friends of Lake Keowee; "KOBA"—Keep Oconee Beautiful; the South Carolina DNR; and Duke Energy. Sheriff Crenshaw says, "County ordinances forbid the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages at City-owned recreation facilities. (And) littering is illegal…." Here's some advice from Lt. Tommy Crompton when you drive to the recreation areas, do not park and block entrances. Parking is allowed only in designated parking spaces.

