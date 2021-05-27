Wayne Brady and his Black experience

Several studies conducted over the past few decades have shown music can instantly lift your mood, boost happiness, and reduce anxiety. From the drumbeats of our primeval ancestors to today’s unrestricted streaming services, music has always been an integral part of the human experience. Even reciting lyrics brings most listeners comfort, calmness, and pleasure. Having realized the significance and power of music, the field of medicine, too, has begun tapping into the process of offering relief and enjoyment by means of music therapy and music rehabilitation. Music, and its lyrics, are nothing but a private expression of emotion presented by the artist, believes C.LACY, who himself conveys real-life experiences through words.