In the event you’re a middle-aged American, you may in all probability nonetheless dimly bear in mind again to what issues was like on this nation, say, 13 or 14 months in the past. Means again then, earlier than the revolution, just about all people agreed that segregation was the worst factor this nation ever did. Forcing sure classes of residents into separate, lesser lodging, barring them from public locations, treating them like lepers or untouchables — that was fully immoral and incorrect, we have been advised that lots and most of us strongly agreed. It was incorrect.