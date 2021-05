In a new interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares was asked if he thinks he could make a reunion of the band's classic lineup — including vocalist Burton C. Bell, bassist Christian Olde Wolbers and drummer Raymond Herrera — happen if "enough money was dangled in front" of them. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, but it doesn't mean it's gonna last long. First of all, you're trying to get four guys who don't like each other together. For any amount of money, it doesn't mean it's gonna last long. It might not even make it through a whole tour. So why bother? There's too much baggage there…"