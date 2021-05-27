It’s called “Deflection Style Training”
Following special training tomorrow, it’s the hope that the Oconee County Animal Shelter will be able to conduct its business in an improved manner. What’s called Deflection Style Training is scheduled tomorrow at the Sandifer Boulevard facility and, as a result, the shelter will be closed to the public from 9 am to 1 pm to allow the animal control officers to take part in training provided by animal care initiative No Kill South Carolina. Lt. Crompton says the training will involve procedures and best practices.wgog.com