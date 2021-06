Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. 'Tis the season for bare skin. If you're someone who prefers to remove their body hair, you might be reaching for a razor or scheduling a wax appointment before throwing on your shorts, tank tops, and bathing suits. TikTokers and over 14,000 Amazon shoppers, however, will be reaching for the Softsheen-Carson Magic Shaving Powder to keep their skin smooth and soft this summer. It's also only $1.