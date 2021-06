WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – Police are searching for an Ithaca man after he fled from officers in Watkins Glen at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. According to a press release, Watkins Glen PD observed a black Audi commit several vehicle and traffic violations at 11:57 last night, and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and fled through the village.