Looking at the Masters: Boudin, Beaches and Monet by Beverly Hall Smith

By Beverly Hall Smith
Cover picture for the article“I shall do other things, but I will always be the painter of beaches.” Eugene Boudin. Whether it is the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean, the French coast or Betterton, summer is beach season. Eugene Boudin (1824-1898) was born in Honfleur, a city known for its port and the nearby beach resorts of Trouville and Deauville. Boudin’s father ran the ferry service between Le Havre and Honfleur where Eugene worked as a child. Both father and son maintained their life-long love of the sea. The family moved to Le Havre in 1835, and Boudin’s father opened a framing and stationery shop to accommodate the many French artists who came to the seaside to paint. The railroad line between Paris and the towns on the Normandy coast opened in1847. Boudin was encouraged and inspired by the artists who came to the shop, and he stopped working in the shop to begin painting full-time in 1846. He won a scholarship to study in Paris in 1850. Through his new contacts with major Academy artists in Paris, Boudin met Baudelaire, poet and prominent art critic, who encouraged him to enter work in the 1859 Paris Salon. From that time until his death in 1898, Boudin would move back and forth between Paris and the coast, and he would paint and paint and paint.

