Oxford Museum Pays Tribute to Boatbuilder Eddie Cutts, Jr.

Because the Oxford Fire Department is in need. Of course, the OVFD will always need additional members, specifically however, the current need of the department is a new ambulance. Where does the $350,000 needed for this new apparatus come from? People like you and me! Yes, that is correct, nearly all monies required to purchase all new apparatus comes from the generosity of yourself and those around you. Think for a moment, the more you donate, the safer you will be. If an emergency were to strike, chances are the people arriving to assist will be 100% volunteer who rely solely on our generosity for safe, modernized equipment engineered to save lives and property efficiently. Without donations safety does not exist.