Oxford Museum Pays Tribute to Boatbuilder Eddie Cutts, Jr.
Earlier this year Oxford lost one of its premier boatbuilders, Edmund A. Cutts, Jr. Eddie learned the trade of wood boatbuilding from his father, Edmund Cutts Sr. at their Oxford shipyard, Cutts & Case, along with brother Ronnie. Eddie’s passion for design and engineering was in his DNA. He participated in registering several patents, including the Cutts Patented Method of boatbuilding, a double planked skin laid over simple set up molds. It solved several problems in boatbuilding and has been practiced by Cutts & Case in building and restoration since 1983.talbotspy.org