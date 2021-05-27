'I’m A Successful 33-Year-Old Who Runs A Secret Taylor Swift Fan Account'
I was awake at 5am. And I never get up early. I sat in my kitchen staring out at the twilight sky as Taylor Swift’s voice played through my headphones. ‘I don’t know how it gets better than this,’ she sang, and I could not agree more. But my tab-riddled laptop overheating on the kitchen table told a different story. Loaded on the screen was a mix of lyric pages, meme templates, transatlantic live chats and a few necessary decoys - newsy tabs that I could quickly click on if by some freak accident my flatmate got up at 5am as well.www.elle.com