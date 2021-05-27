National Day of Azerbaijan

Not many choose to get involved in highly controversial issues because of inevitable retaliations and reprisals to follow. Few dares confrontation, hence things continue unabated. National Wage policy is one such that remains an outstanding with no remedy possible for want of someone to bell the cat! Besides the objectives, concepts and considerations underlying a Wage Policy a new requirement has arisen due to the rapidly changing land scape centered round the Covid-19 pandemic that has engulfed the globe in all spheres of the socio-economic web. I therefore decided to court danger and share some of my own experiences as well as current developments related to the field to invoke, some kind of constructive dialogue on the subject.