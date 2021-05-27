National Day of Azerbaijan
May 28 marks the 103rd anniversary of establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR). As world’s first predominantly Muslim secular parliamentary democracy ADR stretched from Caucasus Mountains in the north to the Araxes river in the south, from Caspian Sea in the east through Karabakh region in the middle, to Nakhchivan region in the western end, totaling some 44,000 square miles. It existed for 23 months until it was occupied by Bolshevik Russia.www.recorder.com