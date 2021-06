One of my fondest memories of growing up was attending Sunday school and church regularly with my two sisters. We lived just four houses from our church, so walking with my sisters was an easy task. We hardly ever missed attending our Sunday school classes. After class, I would wait for my two sisters to come and walk with me to the chapel. Sometimes, we would stop in the fellowship hall to grab a cookie or doughnut, if we had time. We had our "regular" pew that the three of us would sit in. That church was like our extended family to us girls. I always loved potluck Sundays because the church filled with such good smells while sitting in church service.