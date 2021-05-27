Daily Markets: Investors Watch Jobs and Durable Orders Data

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific closed mixed today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.2%, China’s Shanghai Composite up 0.4%, and Japan’s Nikkei down 0.3% while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.1%. By midday trading equity markets in Europe were mixed and U.S. equity futures point to a modest fall. Before markets open for trading, investors will be eyeing the latest weekly jobs data, as well as the April Durable Orders data, as they try to gauge how the Fed will react to these metrics. Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend that will have U.S. equity markets closed on Monday, May 31, trading volumes are expected to taper today and even more so tomorrow.