Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Daily Markets: Investors Watch Jobs and Durable Orders Data

By Chris Versace
NASDAQ
 5 days ago

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific closed mixed today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.2%, China’s Shanghai Composite up 0.4%, and Japan’s Nikkei down 0.3% while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.1%. By midday trading equity markets in Europe were mixed and U.S. equity futures point to a modest fall. Before markets open for trading, investors will be eyeing the latest weekly jobs data, as well as the April Durable Orders data, as they try to gauge how the Fed will react to these metrics. Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend that will have U.S. equity markets closed on Monday, May 31, trading volumes are expected to taper today and even more so tomorrow.

www.nasdaq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Markets#Data Mining#Consumer Price Index#U S Markets#Retail Investors#Oil Markets#Stock Investors#Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Kospi#Johnson Johnson#5 2#The European Union#Eurozone#The U S Trade#Chinese#Senate#Republicans#Gop#The Atlanta Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Retail
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Jobs
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksToledo Blade

Stocks end mixed after early gain evaporates

NEW YORK — A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes Tuesday as losses in technology and health care companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain, slipping less than 0.1 percent. That broke a...
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Manufacturing Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones gained 65 points in the previous session. Markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day weekend. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).
Markets101.9 KELO-FM

Bullish German job market data points to consumer-driven recovery

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment fell more than expected in May as companies hired more staff in light of a recovery in Europe’s largest economy helped by falling coronavirus infections and an easing of lockdown measures, data showed on Tuesday. The surprisingly solid job market data is supporting expectations for...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities perched at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data

(Reuters) - Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy. The world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains patchy with exports reviving but broader economic activity...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Dow, S&P 500 rise on optimism about economic recovery

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high as investors cheered signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with major data that is expected to shed more light on the path of inflation. The...
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index: Four reasons to sustain positive momentum – DBS Bank

Data from EPFR Global shows US registered funds inflow of $179 B YTD and this far supersedes total flows of $27 B registered for the entire 2020. The strong flow of funds into the US underlines broad-based conviction on the market as the domestic economy continues to recover strongly from the ashes of the pandemic. Economists at DBS Bank expect the positive momentum for the S&P 500 Index to sustain in the coming months for four reasons.
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow futures hover near record highs

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday, kicking off a week packed with major economic data that is expected to shed more light on the path of inflation. Dow and S&P 500 futures were near record highs, set to extend last week's strong gains...
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Inch Higher

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of the first trading session after the long holiday weekend. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict market moves after the markets open. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600...
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are lower after muted start to June

U.S. stock index futures were lower during overnight trading on Tuesday, following muted action on the first day of June. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 55 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each down 0.17%. During regular trading, the Dow gained 47...
Marketsintralinks.com

PE Investor Best Practices: Data Transparency and Standardization

Today, LPs are looking for more in-depth investment data, better transparency and faster communications from fund managers. Given limited bandwidth and resources, LPs are also seeking more standardization across the industry. Watch this replay of our recent webinar as we explore the evolution of investor reporting and solutions that fulfill...
StocksHerald & Review

June Stock Market Outlook

After four straight months of gains, the market’s year-to-date surge of nearly 12% may seem like reason to bust out the fireworks and celebrate. Yet many investors have persistent concerns that higher inflation will force the Federal Reserve to stop buying assets or even raise interest rates sooner than expected. And then there’s one of Wall Street’s favorite sayings, “sell in May and go away,” which suggests avoiding the market altogether until after September.
StocksDailyFx

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW, S&P 500, NASDAQ PEEL BACK ON DISAPPOINTING ISM MANUFACTURING PMI REPORT. Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq jump higher at the opening bell on Wall Street. Stocks give back early gains following lukewarm ISM manufacturing PMI data. The Dow Jones could maintain altitude if FOMC taper hawks...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Nabs Win in Choppy Start to June

The major indexes opened comfortably higher on the first trading day of June, but the latest factory data took some wind out of the bulls' sails in intraday action. "The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index rose 0.5 point, to 61.2, in May, reflecting a strengthening of new orders," says Jonathan Millar, deputy chief U.S. economist at Barclays Investment Bank. "Even so, May's report shows a widespread effect from supply bottlenecks, as manufacturers struggle to boost production to keep pace with orders."
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips, as healthcare weighs; Dow ends higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Abbott Labs shares tumble after co cuts forecast. * Meme stocks extend gains; AMC Entertainment shares jump. * Data analytics firm Cloudera soars on plans to go private.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises As Chevron, Goldman Lead; Here's Why Oil Stocks Are Surging

Stocks were mixed midday Tuesday after paring gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 up but the Nasdaq composite down mildly. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 edged up nearly 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained nearly 0.7%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.