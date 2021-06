In this sneak peek from the June 3 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe weighs her options regarding whether or not she wants to move to Boston with Tristan Thompson. The June 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians takes place after Tristan Thompson’s trade to the Boston Celtics at the end of Nov. 2020. In a new clip from the episode, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian chat with Khloe Kardashian about whether or not she’d consider moving across the country to be with Tristan. They tell Khloe that Tristan “really wants” her to move to Boston, along with their daughter, True Thompson, of course.