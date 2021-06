Princeton Day School senior Katie Jain '21 and junior Lily Nyce '22 were honored for their accomplishments this week by two different organizations. Katie Jain was one of four senior interns who pursued their passion for journalism at The Montgomery News, including two interns from Montgomery High School and one from Hillsborough High School. Katie received a $500 check from the newspaper in recognition of her fine work. "Katie has been writing for us all year and doing fabulous work," said Karen Dentler of The Monty News, as the local paper is affectionately called. "Thank you, PDS, for helping us celebrate Katie's achievements at the paper!"